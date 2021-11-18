Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. 614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,522. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

