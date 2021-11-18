Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 7360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

