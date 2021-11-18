Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 54,507 shares.The stock last traded at $24.75 and had previously closed at $24.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 313,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.