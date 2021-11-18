Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,024 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.94. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.68 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

