Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $257.53 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.