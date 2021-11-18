Verso Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Verso has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $220,622.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00070781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00093080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.99 or 0.07095631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,184.59 or 0.99988034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

