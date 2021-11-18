Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 114.1% from the October 14th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versus Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.94. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.21. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 860.03% and a negative return on equity of 211.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

