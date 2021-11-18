VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Issues Earnings Results

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%.

Shares of VIAO stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

