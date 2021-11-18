VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Down 56.4% in October

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the October 14th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:QQQN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,013. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter.

