VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Down 56.4% in October

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the October 14th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:QQQN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,013. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
