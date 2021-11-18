Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.59 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.