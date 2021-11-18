Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 6,579 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 227,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,667,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% in the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $126.12 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

