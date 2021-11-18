Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $24.09 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,976 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.90 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $147.07 and a one year high of $228.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.89. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

