Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of GrafTech International worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EAF stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The business had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.