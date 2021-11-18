Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 193,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 32,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $205.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

