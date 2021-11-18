Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.75

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.75 and traded as low as C$10.65. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$10.91, with a volume of 497,023 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on VFF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.75.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.71. The stock has a market cap of C$896.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.59.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.