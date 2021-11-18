Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €108.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($115.88) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.56 ($124.19).

DG opened at €92.88 ($109.27) on Tuesday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of €91.03 and a 200-day moving average of €91.66.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

