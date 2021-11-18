Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of -1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,658 shares of company stock worth $4,366,899 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $1,830,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,436,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

