Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,325 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of YETI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $1,069,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,348,664 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

