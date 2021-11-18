Virtu Financial LLC Invests $379,000 in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Jiuzi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Jiuzi during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Shares of JZXN opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $49.01.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.