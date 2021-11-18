Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 269 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $1,919,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $7,571,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $5,175,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $340.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

