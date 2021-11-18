Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 18.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after buying an additional 1,060,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after buying an additional 1,037,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

YUMC stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.53 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

