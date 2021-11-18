Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

