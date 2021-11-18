Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 654,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 227,132 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

NYSE:WWE opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

