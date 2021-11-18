Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the October 14th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AIO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,157. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 208.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 98,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 208.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 84,758 shares during the period.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.