Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $16.70 on Monday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

