Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16), reports. The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. Vivint Smart Home updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE VVNT opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.69. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

