Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.92% of Vocera Communications worth $26,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vocera Communications by 25.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,076,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 87.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 23.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 62,269 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,764 shares of company stock worth $2,538,784. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

