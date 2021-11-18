Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

VLPNY opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

