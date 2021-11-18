Vontier Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

