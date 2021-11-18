Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.770-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.820-$2.860 EPS.

Shares of VNT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,902. Vontier has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

