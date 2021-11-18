Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $63.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.