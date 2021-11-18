Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

VNO stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

