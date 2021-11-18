Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,656. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.