VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

VYNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

