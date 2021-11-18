W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings of $5.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.17. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $3.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.21 to $19.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $24.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.92.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $486.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $494.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

