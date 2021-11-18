Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 224,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.