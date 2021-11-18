Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

