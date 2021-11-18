Walleye Capital LLC Invests $106,000 in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

LOGC opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 70.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

