Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 2,733.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,888 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,439,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,548 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.