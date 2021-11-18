Walleye Trading LLC Buys 3,999 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $6,418,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,505,000.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

OTCMKTS TWLVU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.