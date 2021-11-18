Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the retailer will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21. The company has a market capitalization of $395.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $308,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

