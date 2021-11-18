Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.40 EPS.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.10. The stock had a trading volume of 140,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.21. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,863,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $56,424,257.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,578,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.