Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an inline rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.38.

Warby Parker stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 109,890 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $5,938,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

