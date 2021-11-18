Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 580 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAC stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

