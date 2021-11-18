Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $594,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Altria Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 35.9% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE MO opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

