Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 576 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.45 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

