Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 192,573 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

AAL stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

