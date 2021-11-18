Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 638,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 570,784 shares of company stock worth $69,503,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $157.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

