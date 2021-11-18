Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Separately, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000.

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 135,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.57. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

