Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.80. The company had a trading volume of 85,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.